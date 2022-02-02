Paul Finebaum's Short List for Michigan Job Includes David Shaw
Jim Harbaugh is meeting in-person with the Minnesota Vikings today. There is wide belief that a job offer will materialize and be accepted. If so, the Wolverines will need a new coach to continue the momentum gained by finally dispatching Ohio State and winning the Big Ten. Current offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and running backs coach Mike Hart are strong internal candidates. Paul Finebaum joined Get Up this morning to talk about the situation and offer some options for Michigan to peruse.
Finebaum's shortlist includes Bill O'Brien, Matt Rhule, and David Shaw.
Shaw is a real wildcard. Though he's been overlooked in recent years it wasn't that long ago that he was considered one of the top coaches in the field. O'Brien was more successful with the Houston Texans than people give him credit for and less successful with Penn State than he's given credit for. Matt Rhule's time in Carolina has been ugly and some of the shine has eroded.
For me, promoting Gattis would be the way to go. There was a big recommitment to youthful ideas last season and we saw what it did for Michigan. At 38, Gattis has a long runway to build something generational if the success warrants it.