VIDEO: Michigan Band Member Plays Drums Upside-Down By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Michigan is trying to get back on track in an important conference matchup with Iowa today. The first half wasn't filled with many remarkable football plays from either side in a bit of a sloppy match, but Michigan was up 10-3 heading into halftime regardless.

Then the Michigan band took the field, and put on the most impressive display of skill that will likely be seen at the Big House this weekend.

Wut. ?@UMichFootball's drumline is on another level ?? pic.twitter.com/qMuv42bAXu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019

My goodness. The poise! The balance! The motor skills!

Personally, I am all for a Battle of the Bands-type competition in college football, where they're judged solely on the creativity of how they play on the field. CFP Committee, listen up!