Roundup: Michelle Randolph Discusses '1923'; Travis Kelce to Host SNL; Purdue Loses Again
Tech gurus call AI frightening, mind-blowing ... Never-before-scene footage from the Titanic discovery has been released ... Was Phoenix holding Mikal Bridges back ... Stock futures slip heading into Friday ... Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump post-election conduct released ... Fox News stars and staffers blasted election fraud claims as bogus while promoting them on air ... Tesla recalling 360,000 cars ... John Fetterman checks self into hospital for clinical depression ... New Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine ... U.S. households lifting economy thanks to slowing inflation ... Michelle Randolph discusses "1923" ... Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia ... Travis Kelce to host "Saturday Night Live" March 4 ... Tiger Woods had a good showing on Thursday ... Alvin Kamara indicted for nightclub beating ... Maryland handed Purdue second straight loss ... Michigan State to resume athletics this weekend ... Corbin Burnes not happy with the Brewers ...
Austin Butler barely survived the Hot Ones gauntlet.
The trailer for Tetris is out and it looks incredible.
Pedro Pascal's dad wouldn't let him watch The Breakfast Club.
The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar -- "Pray For Me"