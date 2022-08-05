Michelle Jenneke Back?
Michelle Jenneke is back. The 29-year-old Australian hurdler finished second in her 100m hurdles heat behind World Champion Tobi Amusan at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Running her best time ever, it didn't count as a personal-best because of the wind, but she is now in position to win a medal. Jenneke recently posted her best time in seven years in Oregon last month while Amusan set the world record. Jenneke finished fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
It has officially been a full decade since Jenneke went viral for her pre-race ritual. She was everywhere for a few years - including the SI Swimsuit Issue and her own app - but she was never able to reach the same heights on the track. She's suffered through injuries and an Australian coach criticized her for showing up to the 2016 Rio Olympics out of shape with her priorities out of whack.
Just to be back in this position is somewhat of a redemption story for the Australian. And headline writers across the world are thrilled to have her back. Here's hoping it continues all the way to the Paris Olympics in 2024.