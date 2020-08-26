Michael Wilbon's Speech on PTI Following Bucks Boycott is Spot On
By Liam McKeone | Aug 26 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks stood up for what's right today when they went on strike for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of unarmed Black man Jacob Blake. They were quickly followed by the rest of the teams who were supposed to play today. The players will be meeting tonight to discuss what's next.
Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser discussed the ongoing situation on Wednesday evening's edition of Pardon The Interruption on ESPN. Wilbon gave an emotional monologue about what players are fighting for, and his passion came through in ways none can dispute.
If you weren't listening before, listen to this. This is why the players are angry. This is why the Black community in America is angry. This is why protests are happening around the country and calls for the arrest of the police who shot Blake, Breonna Taylor, and others responsible for harm towards people of color are ringing everywhere.
America is broken. Wilbon and the players who went on strike can see it. Can those in a position to enact meaningful change see it, too? The world is watching.