Michael Wilbon Rips Anyone Who Thinks the Bulls Couldn't Have Matched Up With the Warriors
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 29 2020
Michael Wilbon has been featured prominently in the first four episodes of ESPN's The Last Dance, as the Chicago native has a unique insight into the Bulls from that era. On Wednesday, he was on Zach Lowe's podcast and ripped anyone who claims Michael Jordan's Bulls couldn't hang with the Golden State Warriors or any other great team.
Check it out:
He makes some great points. I mean, defensively those Bulls were ridiculous. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Ron Harper were all incredible defenders. Offensively, Jordan, Pippen and Toni Kukoc could all score and Steve Kerr hit 43.8 percent of his 3-pointers during the 1997-98 season. Plus, there's no way Jordan would have allowed any of his teams to get dominated.
The Warriors/Bulls debate will always continue, but anyone who acts like Jordan's teams would have gotten blown out is a moron. Those were some of the best squads in NBA history and with the way they defended, they could match up with anyone.