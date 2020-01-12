Michael Thomas Gets Into Twitter Spat With New Orleans Reporter
By Liam McKeone | Jan 12 2020
The New Orleans Saints went home far earlier than anyone expected this year after going 13-3 and earning homefield advantage for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Vikings marched into the SuperDome and took down Drew Brees and the rest of a New Orleans team that many viewed as legitimate championship contenders.
Michael Thomas had a record-breaking season en route to the disappointing upset. But he got into it on Twitter with local New Orleans reporter Andrew Doak on Saturday night, ultimately telling Doak to watch his mouth before Thomas "has to pop [him] in it".
Doak's initial tweet seemed to be a subtle shot at Thomas, who tweeted "That's what y'all get" after the Vikings were thoroughly handled by the 49ers in their divisional round matchup.
Not a great look for Thomas here, even if Doak's initial shot was unwarranted. I would imagine their next locker room meeting will be tense.