Michael Strahan Abandoned FOX Halftime Show to Say Hi to Rihanna
Rihanna gave the world a tremendous Super Bowl Halftime Show. Everyone* loved the performance, including FOX's studio crew who got to watch live from the field. Especially Michael Strahan who was shown approaching Rihanna for a handshake as she was being rushed off the field by security. Rihanna barely stopped to say hello and Strahan had to hustle back to his friends like he hadn't been fanboying at work.
FOX made sure to show the incident and Strahan vibing to the show during halftime. The only question is, what was he thinking running over to say hello? Was he saying hello as a football analyst or a Good Morning America co-host? We may never know.
*Someone will still find a reason to complain.