Michael Strahan Not Knowing How to Pronounce Houston Street Is a Real Shocker By Kyle Koster | Nov 22 2019 Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

Michael Strahan is one of the most affable and likable guys on television and he does a nice job with his portfolio of jobs, which is expansive. Let's just get that out of the way right now. But it beggars belief that he could be impervious to the proper pronunciation of Manhattan's Houston Street.

And yet ...

embrace the rage pic.twitter.com/9w33YWIFMo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 22, 2019

Any tourist learns that it's HOWS-ton by the third day.

Strahan spent his entire 15 year career with the Giants. He used to live in Tribeca, just south of this important East-West thruway. I'm at a loss here.

Live television will bring about slips of the tongues. It is very possible Strahan hasn't been telling cab drivers to take him to Texas' largest city for decades. It's also very possible no one has had the bravery to correct him.