Michael Sam Was Drafted By The St. Louis Rams At No. 249 Overall
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
It’s not surprising Sam fell so far. He was a “Tweener.” He had to prove himself physically at the Combine. He proceeded to have the sixth worst grade among the 268 players in attendance. “Consensus All-American” and “SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year” sound nice, but mean little moving forward. His fellow first-team All American DE Jackson Jeffcoat from Texas went undrafted.
Sam’s selection is obviously a huge relief for the NFL. Teams taking risks and fliers on all sorts in the seventh round and not selecting Sam would have been a terrible PR blow.
Here was Jeff Fisher waiting for the pick to be announced…
