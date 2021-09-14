The Big Lead
Internet

Michael Myers Arrested While Taking a Walk on the Beach in Galveston, Texas

By Stephen Douglas
facebooktwitter

Michael Myers was been apprehended by police with much more ease than usual yesterday in Galveston, Texas. Police responded to a call of a masked man with a bloody knife on the beach. When they arrived the found island attorney Mark Metzer dressed up for Halloween, complete with a fake bloody knife.

What do the police in Galveston know that the ones in Haddonfield, Illinois not know? For 40-plus years they've had zero luck and these guys just take a walk on the beach and he lets them put on the handcuffs. I guess its the fact that the real (fake) Michael Myers is rarely trying to spread, "positivity in the gloomy doom," as Metzer said he was trying to do.

facebooktwitter