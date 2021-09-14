Michael Myers Arrested While Taking a Walk on the Beach in Galveston, Texas
By Stephen Douglas
Michael Myers was been apprehended by police with much more ease than usual yesterday in Galveston, Texas. Police responded to a call of a masked man with a bloody knife on the beach. When they arrived the found island attorney Mark Metzer dressed up for Halloween, complete with a fake bloody knife.
What do the police in Galveston know that the ones in Haddonfield, Illinois not know? For 40-plus years they've had zero luck and these guys just take a walk on the beach and he lets them put on the handcuffs. I guess its the fact that the real (fake) Michael Myers is rarely trying to spread, "positivity in the gloomy doom," as Metzer said he was trying to do.