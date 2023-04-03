Michael Kopech Gave Up Four Home Runs to the Giants in One Inning
Michael Kopech had a no good, very bad day. The Chicago White Sox righty was touched up for seven runs in 4.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants. That line included surrendering five home runs, with four coming in one inning. That's astounding.
Kopech allowed Joc Pederson to hammer a 432-foot bomb to right center in the top of the second inning:
Then, down 3-0 in the top of the fifth, Kopech allowed back-to-back solo home runs twice. Michael Conforto took him deep to right center, Thairo Estrada blasted a 422-foot bomb to right, Pederson flew out to right, then Mike Yastrzemski homered to right and David Villar followed him with a home run to left.
Check this sequence out:
Making things worse, in the top of the third, Pederson almost collected his second home run, but Luis Robert robbed him by going over the fence to make a catch.
Kopech was inches away from giving up six home runs in fewer than five innings. Just a staggeringly bad day in the big leagues. The worst by a MLB pitcher this season.
The Giants went on to win 12-3.