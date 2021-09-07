Roundup: Michael K. Williams Dead at 54; Mark Andrews Gets Paid; Georgia Football Is Having a COVID Spike
"The Wire" star Michael K. Williams found dead in his apartment ... Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break ... U.S. evacuates four from Afghanistan ... Taliban claims victory over last pocket of resistance ... 9.1 million Americans set to lose unemployment benefits ... Stock futures opened higher ... Business travel stifled by COVID-19 resurgence ... Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Amazon's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series ... Marvel's "Shang Chi" crushes Labor Day weekend box office record ... UConn's Randy Edsall stepping down immediately ... Ravens, Mark Andrews agree on big contract extension ... The Ravens worked out Le'Veon Bell ... Raiders waive third-round pick who never played ... The Raiders are the least-liked sports team in America ... Tyrod Taylor to start for the Texans ... Novak Djokovic advances in four sets ... Georgia football is having a COVID spike ...
The best of Michael K. Williams as Omar Little on The Wire :
Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th home run:
Top Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe got ejected after hitting a home run:
Jidenna -- "Long Live the Chief"