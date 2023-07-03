Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Larsa Pippen Dating His Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has been dating Marcus Jordan for a while and apparently Marcus' dad Michael Jordan isn't a big fan of the situation. Sunday night, Michael was caught on camera saying he didn't approve of the relationship. And, to be fair, the fact that his son is dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife is a little weird.
Here's Michael's reaction:
Pippen is 48 and Marcus is 32. She was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2021 and they have four kids together. Scottie and Michael Jordan were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1987 through the "Last Dance" season in 1998. Tension between the two men has been escalating over the past few years and it has gotten ugly.
It seems the elder Jordan isn't a huge fan of Pippen's ex either. Have to love some NBA oldheads feuding.
Other than Scottie, Larsa Pippen has reportedly dated Tristan Thompson, Future, Eric Moreland and Malik Beasley. The Real Housewives of Miami star has been dating Marcus Jordan for a few months.
Marcus played college basketball at UCF and was second-team C-USA in 2011. He launched and is currently the CEO of a high-end sneaker store called Trophy Room.