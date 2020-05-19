Horace Grant Calls Michael Jordan a 'Snitch'
By Ryan Phillips | May 19 2020
Horace Grant is clearly not a fan of Michael Jordan throwing him under the bus for the details revealed in the 1992 book by Sam Smith, The Jordan Rules. On Tuesday, Grant claimed he wasn't a "snitch," then went so far as to claim Jordan was actually a snitch.
During The Last Dance, Jordan accused Grant of being the source for most of the internal details revealed in The Jordan Rules. While Grant acknowledges he has a good relationship with Smith, he has always denied being the source. Jordan clearly isn't buying it.
Today, Grant went on ESPN 1000's Kap & Company in Chicago and denied the allegations again. Then he took a shot at Jordan and called him a "snitch" for revealing that early in his career he walked in on his Chicago Bulls teammates doing cocaine and other things.
Listen to the segment below:
The two former Bulls teammates are not in a good place right now. Given Jordan's propensity for holding lifelong grudges, this one probably won't be resolved any time soon.