Relive All of Michael Jordan's NBA Finals Highlights in One Video
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 19 2020
ESPN is set to air the much anticipated docuseries The Last Dance beginning Sunday night. It's a 10-part program that follows the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls as they embark on their final NBA championship run with Michael Jordan. While the story only covers one season, it will surely make viewers hungry for more Jordan footage, so we've got you covered.
If you want to relive Jordan's greatness during each of his six NBA title runs, you've come to the right place. Video below highlights his best performances from the NBA Finals appearances he made during his career.
Check it out:
Jordan and the Bulls won each of their six trips to the NBA Finals, and Jordan was named MVP in all six. It's amazing how good he was when his team needed him the most. As we remember how great he and those Bulls teams were, looking back at his finals appearances specifically.