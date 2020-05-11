Michael Jordan Laughing at Gary Payton Is the Best Moment of 'The Last Dance' So Far
By Ryan Phillips | May 10 2020
Michael Jordan laughing maniacally as Gary Payton explained how his defense shut "His Airness" down during Games 4 and 5 of the 1996 NBA Finals was almost too perfect. It occurred during Episode 8 of The Last Dance Sunday night and it was amazing.
The backstory is simple: Jordan and his Chicago Bulls beat the Seattle SuperSonics in each of the first three games of the 1996 finals. In those games, Sonics head coach George Karl didn't want reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton guarding Jordan. In Game 4, Payton forced his way onto Jordan and slowed him down. Ditto for Game 5. The Series tightened to 3-2 before Chicago won handily in Game 6.
Payton contends he played Jordan really tight and was physical with him and it changed the series. Let's just say Jordan doesn't agree with that assessment.
Check it out:
My word. There is so much about that clip that will be meme'd into oblivion. We'll be seeing Jordan's face at numerous points and his laughing in that clip for years. That was as good as this docuseries has been.
Earlier on Sunday night I said I thought the segment where Jordan explained why he was so hard on teammates in Episode 7 might have been the best moment of the series. This easily surpassed it.