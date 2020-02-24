VIDEO: Michael Jordan Gives Moving Speech at Kobe Bryant Memorial Service
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 24 2020
Michael Jordan was one of the speakers at the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday, and he got seriously emotional. Jordan gave a fantastic speech, and broke down and cried throughout in a truly memorable scene. He even referenced his crying meme.
Here are some scenes from it:
I think it's fair to say he killed the "Crying Jordan" meme for good. It was a truly wonderful moment, where two eras of basketball connected in mutual admiration and respect.
It has been a wonderful memorial service full of phenomenal tributes. But Jordan may have had the best moment of the afternoon.
Here's a video of the full speech, stretching nearly 10 minutes: