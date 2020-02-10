Michael Jordan Issues Statement He's 'Disgusted' by Fellow Owner Donald Sterling
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Michael Jordan declined to comment on the Donald Sterling situation Saturday in the wake of the Bobcats loss to the Heat. The former NBA legend and current Charlotte owner issued a statement on Sunday afternoon condemning the Clippers owner from both the perspective as an owner and ex-player.
“I look at this from two perspectives – as a current owner and a former player. As an owner, I’m obviously disgusted that a fellow team owner could hold such sickening and offensive views. I’m confident that Adam Silver will make a full investigation and take appropriate action quickly. As a former player, I’m completely outraged. There is no room in the NBA – or anywhere else – for the kind of racism and hatred that Mr. Sterling allegedly expressed. I am appalled that this type of ignorance still exists within our country and at the highest levels of our sport. In a league where the majority of players are African-American, we cannot and must not tolerate discrimination at any level.”
During his playing days Jordan was famous for rarely making any sort of statement that would make waves on a political front. He famously once said “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”
Jordan actually speaking out against Sterling is a shocker and likely going to pile more pressure on NBA commish Adam Silver to make a resolution or act on the situation very soon.
