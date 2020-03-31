Michael Jordan Documentary Reportedly Moved to April by ESPN
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 30 2020
ESPN will move their Michael Jordan documentary and release it early according to the New York Post. Andrew Marchand reports that the 10-part doc which was supposed to be released in June, will premier on Sunday, April 19th. ESPN likely moved up the release in response to incredible pressure from people on social media craving some basketball content we've been looking forward to for months.
Earlier this month ESPN said they had no "current plans" to move up the release of the documentary.
Apparently, the network was able to clear all the necessary hurdles to acquiesce fans. The premier will come just a few days after the date our own Ryan Glasspiegel speculated would be an excellent date to release a Michael Jordan documentary. The NBA playoffs were originally scheduled to begin on April 18th. May this fill the void.