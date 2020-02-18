Michael Jordan Apparently Admitted Dominique Wilkins Beat Him in 1988 Slam Dunk Contest
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 18 2020
In 1988, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had one of the most iconic slam dunk contests of all time. Jordan edged Wilkins in front of a home crowd after taking off from the free-throw line for the second time in the competition. While Jordan's résumé is considered infallible, there are some who feel that 'Nique got robbed on that All-Star Saturday in Chicago. This weekend, Jordan apparently admitted those people are right.
Wilkins appeared on the Dan Patrick Show today and said that Jordan admitted as much to him over lunch this weekend. You have to wonder if someday we'll hear a similar admission from Derrick Jones Jr. in 30 or so years that would finally allow Aaron Gordon some peace.
Here's video from the '88 contest. Was this really so egregious that Jordan admitted he lost for the first time in his life? You decide.