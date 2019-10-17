Michael Irvin Thinking Cowboys Should Sign, Wait For It, Antonio Brown By Bobby Burack | Oct 17 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling, beat up, and in need of help. So, naturally, they just received some free advice. Cowboys legend Michael Irving expressed how worried he is about the team on 105.3 The Fan, and is thinking, maybe, just maybe, they should bring in a guy by the name of Antonio Brown.

"Where we find help?” Irvin said, "I don't care. I don't care about media relations or a public-relations nightmare.” And then the Hall of Fame receiver paused, gathering and re-analyzing his own thoughts. "Maybe,” Irvin summarized, "we should just go pick him up for a week or two.”

Sure, Dallas has lost three straight games, looks bad, is without Amari Cooper, and is facing the Eagles this weekend. However, does all that result in their situation being so troublesome that they should bring in the biggest team cancer of the past 10 years?

While this marriage would be must-see daily, it's hard to even put into words how bad of an idea it is. Brown is so far gone, so untrustworthy, and such a clown that no team would benefit from having him. And in Dallas, with the Cowboys, would be the worst fit out of them all. But again, they would all be bad. Brown would not be able to handle the spotlight that comes with being a Renegade, let alone a Cowboy.

The only counter to this is he could end up annoying Dak Prescott so much it decreases his play and the Cowboys get Prescott for a discount. I mean, we always want to provide both sides here at The Big Lead for the readers.