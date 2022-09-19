Michael Irvin Trolls Stephen A. Smith After Cowboys Win
The Dallas Cowboys topped the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday to improve to 1-1. In their first full game without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys were able to secure a big win behind Cooper Rush. After the game, Michael Irvin roasted Stephen A. Smith for questioning Dallas.
Check this out:
This, of course, is in response to Smith being delighted at the Cowboys' season being "over" after one game due to Prescott's injury. As we should all know by now, nothing is certain in the NFL.
While I'm not sure we can bank on Rush leading the Cowboys to glory while Prescott is sidelined, fair play to Irvin for roasting Smith. I'm sure Stephen A. will have a response on Monday's episode of First Take.