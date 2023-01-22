Michael Irvin Gives Screaming Pep Talks to Pictures of Cowboys Players
Tonight will give America the biggest Dallas Cowboys game in nearly a decade and Michael Irvin is, predictably, jacked up. On NFL Network's pregame Sunday, Irvin gave pep talks to the Cowboys ahead of their matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco. Not to the actual players, mind you. But to pictures of the players on the wall.
Irvin's energy level is always cranked to 11 and producers at both NFL Network and ESPN have done a wonderful job harnessing it for quality segments this year. The only real reason for any neutral fan to root for the Cowboys to advance is to see Irvin grow more sweaty by the day as the stakes get higher and higher.