Michael Irvin Very Calm, Measured in New 'First Take' Role
ESPN began the work of replacing Max Kellerman on First Take today, with Michael Irvin's first of many Monday appearances. The usually combustible Playmaker was surprisingly nuanced and understated in his debut. He barely gave Stephen A. Smith anything to work with or showed much passion at all.
Just kidding. It went as expected. Here's a taste:
There it is. The Monday morning playbook for ESPN's most popular show for the foreseeable future. This is where they landed after surveying all the options. Irvin taking it up to 11 before 11 a.m. on the East Coast and turning Smith into a Kawhi Leonard-type presence by comparison.
One wonders how intense things will get on that set once meaningful NFL football is played. It may be necessary to bringing in a fainting couch and put some padding on the walls.