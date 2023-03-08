Michael Irvin Was in Tears During Defamation Lawsuit Press Conference
Michael Irvin spoke publicly today for the first time since defending himself against accusations of misconduct from a hotel employee in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Irvin was taken off air by NFL Network when the accusation was made, and the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver filed a massive defamation lawsuit against Marriott soon after. Irvin and his lawyer have been engaged in a legal fight to get video of the interaction from the hotel chain because the alleged incident took place in the lobby of the Marriott Irvin was staying at.
Irvin's lawyer was recently allowed to view the video and scheduled a press conference this morning to proclaim his client's innocence. Irvin was in tears before giving a brief statement in which he compared this situation to the lynching of Black men in the past caused by baseless accusations from white women.
As the lawsuit is ongoing Irvin and his legal team did not take any questions from reporters in attendance.
This saga doesn't feel anywhere near its conclusion. It may be a while yet before we see Irvin onscreen again.