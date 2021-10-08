Michael Dickson's Double-Punt Was One of the Best Plays Ever
We saw history last night. No, not some guy stealing home in a playoff game. I'm talking about the greatest play in NFL history: Michael Dickson's double-punt. It had everything.
First, it's a blocked punt and blocked punts are always thrilling. Like a hawk landing on your head. Then you have the most underrated part of the entire endeavor: Dickson's one-handed scoop recovery while running full speed. If Scott Rolen was a punter, he would be Michael Dickson.
Then you have Dickson executing a solid punt. If you only saw the second punt you would think Pete Carroll had stolen some weird punt formation from a college team. It was one of those "just like we drew it up" moments.
And on top of all that, you've got Joe Buck and Troy Aikman assuming this was a penalty because you can't punt the ball twice on one play. And then they bring in MIke Pereira coming in to explain that Buck and Aikman are correct and that is totally against the rules. Followed immediately by officials saying it is legal and Pereira pivoting to talking about a rule change that does make it legal. Plus, DIckson looked like he was over the line which actually would make the kick illegal. Even if the dots tell a different story.