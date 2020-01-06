A Conversation with Michael David Smith By Bobby Burack | Jan 06 2020 Michael David Smith

Michael David Smith, managing editor of ProFootballTalk, joins the podcast this week to discuss Wild Card weekend, the future of the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers' decline and if he can bounce back, Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson, the mainstream media's coverage of the NFL, the media's protection of the NBA, The Wire, the impact the upcoming election will have on the NFL, and more.

Listen: Below | Download: Here

