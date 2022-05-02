Put a Microphone on Every MLB Player, Plus the International Baseball League of Michigan Postgame Show
ESPN gave Francisco Lindor a microphone during Sunday Night Baseball's presentation of a particularly engaging Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets matchup and it proved to be a tremendous decision. The effervescent shortstop provided insight, humor and more than anything, allowed the joy of playing baseball to seep out on the air. Why this is the best idea the sport has had in a long time. Then the internet's one and only International Baseball League of West Michigan wrap-up show debuts and Jeremy Stokes joins to discuss the Cubs' Opening Day loss to the dreaded A's and what else the Week 1 results can tell us about how the season will shape up.