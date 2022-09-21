Miami's Quarterback Rips Home Game Atmosphere
Mario Cristobal is trying to revive Miami into the "college football powerhouse it was during the 80s and early 90s. It's going to be difficult to do that without much of a gameday atmosphere. Even his starting quarterback thinks the home crowds leave something to be desired.
Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke came out and said he prefers to play on the road because the home games at Hard Rock Stadium don't have a "college atmosphere."
Here's video of Van Dyke explaining himself:
Hey, Tyler? While you're not wrong, maybe don't talk so much, OK?
It can't be a great recruiting platform for Cristobal to build from. "Come to Miami, where you'll hate playing home games!"