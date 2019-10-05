Miami QB Jarren Williams Throws Three Interceptions on First Three Drives
By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019
The University of Miami faced off against conference foe Virginia Tech on Saturday. Both programs have stumbled through the season, sitting at 2-2 and without a lot of hope for this season.
Most expected Miami to take care of the Hokies rather handily at home, and the Canes entered Saturday as two-touchdown favorites. To say they did not get off to a good start would be a drastic understatement. Quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game by throwing three interceptions on Miami's first three drives before promptly getting benched. Here are all three picks in their full glory:
Truly nothing better than ACC football on a Saturday afternoon. Williams was replaced by N'Kosi Perry after his third interception. They went down 14-0 after the third turnover, and then proceeded to fumble, allowing Virginia Tech to go up 21-0. Tough start for the Canes, but there's a lot of game left.