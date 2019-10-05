Miami QB Jarren Williams Throws Three Interceptions on First Three Drives By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

The University of Miami faced off against conference foe Virginia Tech on Saturday. Both programs have stumbled through the season, sitting at 2-2 and without a lot of hope for this season.

Most expected Miami to take care of the Hokies rather handily at home, and the Canes entered Saturday as two-touchdown favorites. To say they did not get off to a good start would be a drastic understatement. Quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game by throwing three interceptions on Miami's first three drives before promptly getting benched. Here are all three picks in their full glory:

Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller gets the INT for Virginia Tech pic.twitter.com/aSdMRzxMiw — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 5, 2019

Virginia Tech picks off Jarren Williams for the second time in two possessions, this time Caleb Farley gets the INT. pic.twitter.com/dfE8xaqSOo — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 5, 2019

Jarren Williams is picked off again by Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller



2nd INT for Waller

3rd INT thrown by Williams pic.twitter.com/dlf4Tnbio6 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 5, 2019

Truly nothing better than ACC football on a Saturday afternoon. Williams was replaced by N'Kosi Perry after his third interception. They went down 14-0 after the third turnover, and then proceeded to fumble, allowing Virginia Tech to go up 21-0. Tough start for the Canes, but there's a lot of game left.