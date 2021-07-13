The Big Lead
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says Air Strikes on Cuba Should Be Explored

Ryan Phillips
Jul 13, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT
Miami Mayor And City Manager Hold Hurricane Season Kickoff Press Conference
Miami Mayor And City Manager Hold Hurricane Season Kickoff Press Conference / Joe Raedle/Getty Images
As the Cuban people take to the streets to protest their government and demand more freedom, Americans are reacting. On Tuesday, Miami mayor Francis Suarez went on Fox News and claimed the U.S. should consider military intervention in Cuba, including air strikes.

Here's what he had to say during the segment:

Martha MacCallum seemed a little shocked at the suggestion, but Suarez was certainly all-in on the idea of at least considering military intervention in Cuba. I'm not an expert but I'm pretty sure the U.S. tried that once and it didn't work out too well.

Suarez is the first-term mayor of Miami. He was elected on November 7, 2017, and he's up for re-election this fall.

