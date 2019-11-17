Miami Herald Sports Already Prepping for Dolphins NFL Draft By Brian Giuffra | Nov 17 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins season was over before it started. Anyone with eyes could see their roster was built to tank. Nothing more. Somehow, things got even worse when the season began. Reports of internal discourse emerged and the Dolphins traded away their two best players, Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Well, it looks like the Miami Herald sports section is ready to move on from the team's season as well, as they tweeted out an update on something that does matter when it comes to the Fins: The NFL Draft.

There are 158 days until the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 17, 2019

After two straight wins out of nowhere, which actually hurt the Dolphins draft position, a blowout at the hands of the Bills has ended the mirage. The Dolphins stink. It's time to focus on important things. Only 158 more days.

Dolphins fans can now start learning more about the top draft prospects. The Miami Herald can start planning out coverage. And the team itself can get one of those countdown clocks installed showing how many days, hours and minutes until they do something that actually counts.