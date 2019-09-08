Miami Fans Didn't Show up for Dolphins Season Opener By Bobby Burack | Sep 08 2019

No team has less hope this season than the Miami Dolphins. This is especially true as they basically said, “Yes, we are tanking” before the season with some trades. Luckily, their fans do not appear to be in denial. Their season opened today at home against the Baltimore Ravens and there is a good chance you will find more Dolphins fans sitting on the beach.

Here is a look at the view inside Hard Rock Stadium on this fantastic football Sunday afternoon:

Empty seats remain at Hard Rock Stadium a few minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/A0mmdU8c4X — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) September 8, 2019

Ready for kickoff &....a lot of empty seats. It’s Miami. Better things to do.

Ravens v Dolphins on @WJZ ? pic.twitter.com/ZKBPsf386a — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 8, 2019

Let’s be fair, though. It is one thing to have a bad team, but it is a whole other thing to have a bad team living near South Beach.