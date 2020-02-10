Miami Fan Flips Middle Fingers to CBS Camera During Dolphins Blowout Loss
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Buffalo took a 27-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins into halftime, and not much has changed now that the game is into the 4th quarter. The Dolphins – remember, this is a team that was considered a playoff contender – lost to Jacksonville last week, and are currently down 34-8 to the Bills.
Ryan Tannehill, lavished with a contract in the offseason, has thrown three interceptions.
Anyway, this fan in the front row speaks for all Dolphins fans.
At least Miami Heat media day is Monday.