Roundup: Miami Condo Building Collapses; Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket; Clippers Beat Suns in Game 3
Florida building collapse leaves three dead, at least 99 missing ... The building was declared unstable last year ... Joe Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement ... Nancy Pelosi announces House select committee to investigate January 6 capitol riot ... Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended in New York ... Dow futures rose before a key inflation report ... Big banks passed Fed stress test ... "Interview With the Vampire" series a go at AMC ... Lily Collins to play Polly Pocket ... Nathalie Emmanuel discusses lack of black women in UK films ... Garrett Richards is not a sympathetic figure ... ESPN adds Mark Messier as NHL analyst ... The Steelers released All-Pro guard David DeCastro ... The Clippers bounced back to beat the Suns ... The Cubs no-hit the Dodgers ... The 2021 MLB All-Star uniforms are hideous ... The Mavericks look set to hire Jason Kidd ...
Cade Cunningham is not a lock to go No. 1 in the NBA Draft [Sports Illustrated]
Andy Richter reflects as Conan O'Brien exits late night [Hollywood Reporter]
Inside the extraordinary effort to save Donald Trump from COVID-19 [Washington Post]
Desperation looks good on the Clippers [Yahoo Sports]
The 100 best Jay-Z songs ranked [The Ringer]
Rick Carlisle is a head-scratching hire for the Indiana Pacers [The Big Lead]
Conan O'Brien said goodbye to late night after 28 years:
Highlights from the Cubs' no-hitter against the Dodgers:
The first trailer for the highly anticipated "The Harder They Fall":
The Hives -- "Hate to Say I Told You So"