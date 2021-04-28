Mets, Red Sox Fans Unite in Rare Moment of Bipartisanship
By Kyle Koster
Apr 28, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT
New York Mets fans stopped booing their new $341 million player long enough to find a new coping mechanism in the ninth inning of a blowout loss to the visiting Boston Red Sox last night. After getting completely worked by Garrett Richards, the home side decided that, actually, it was the New York Yankees who suck. Red Sox fans in attendance had no choice but to add their voices to the fray as the enemy of one's enemy is one's friend.
Heartwarming stuff. Like watching King Kong and Godzilla stop bashing each other's brains in so they could fight that robot Godzilla together. For the good of humanity. Or whatever the plot was supposed to be in that movie. Honestly, it was hard to pay attention to anything that wasn't an action scene.