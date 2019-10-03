New York Mets Fire Manager Mickey Callaway By Liam McKeone | Oct 03 2019 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a move that won't shock the majority of the baseball world, the New York Mets have fired manager Mickey Callaway. The team announced the news on Thursday.

The Mets made a surprise run at the NL Wild Card spots after the All-Star break, but faltered down the stretch, effectively sealing Callaway's fate. He did a fine job bringing along the young talent in New York, most notably Pete Alonso, but was otherwise underwhelming.

The Mets went 163-161 in two years under Callaway. With a decent starting rotation, a budding star in Alonso, and some other young pieces in the wings, the Mets have a fairly attractive position open. They'll join the Padres, Cubs, and Royals in searching for a new manager this offseason.