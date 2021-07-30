The Mets Landed Javy Baez and Are 100 Percent More Fun
The New York Mets just swung a trade for Javy Baez and boy did they just get a whole lot more fun. The Mets and Chicago Cubs are finalizing a deal to send Baez and Trevor Williams to New York.
Yes, Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor will be manning the middle infield in New York City. Holy crap this is going to be a joy to watch.
The Mets currently lead the National League East and are 3.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies. With other teams making moves to prepare for the postseason, New York had to answer.
From a baseball perspective, Baez isn't having his best season. He's hitting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He'll now be leaving the only franchise he's ever known and will be hitting free agency after the season. But it doesn't matter, we get to watch he and Lindor turn double plays for the next few months and whatever price the Mets had to give up is worth it.
The Cubs are in the middle of a full-on fire sale. They've now traded Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Kris Bryant and Baez. Chicago has completely gutted its core to jumpstart a rebuild. It's likely the right move but has to be tough for fans on the North Side.