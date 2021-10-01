Mets Fans Brought Michael Conforto to Tears in the Season Finale
By Stephen Douglas
Michael Conforto may have played his last game with the New York Mets. Conforto appeared in 755 games over the last seven seasons and capped his run in Queens by going 3-for-5 at the plate in a 12-3 win over the Miami Marlins. He also threw in a shoestring catch that drew an ovation from the Citi Field faithful and just about made him cry.
Conforto talked about the emotions he was dealing with after the game.
What a nice, uplifting thing. Certainly a stark contrast to most of the Mets season. The fans certainly like Conforto and it's nice that they had a chance to let him know. Especially since he's probably not in Steve Cohen's longterm plans for the franchise, if for no other reason than it might drive Mets fans crazy.