Mets Booth Disgusted By Michael Conforto Walk-Off Win
Michael Conforto was the hero for the New York Mets on Thursday as he scored the team a walk-off win. But the way he did it had the Mets' broadcast booth absolutely disgusted.
The Mets were tied with the Miami Marlins 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Conforto stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. On a 1-2 pitch from Anthony Bass, Conforto leaned in and allowed the ball to hit his elbow. Despite making absolute no attempt to get out of the way, he was awarded first base, thus forcing in the winning run.
The move by Conforto was obvious, the ball would have been a strike if it hadn't nicked his elbow pad. Immediately the Mets' broadcast booth spotted what happened and Ron Darling was beside himself. They knew it was cheap and lamented the fact that the call wasn't over turned.
Check it out:
I don't think I've ever heard a home broadcast that upset at a win before.