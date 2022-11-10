Roundup: Meta Begins Massive Layoffs; Katy Perry Performs at CMAs; USMNT World Cup Roster Released
Meta laying off 11K employees, Mark Zuckerberg accepts responsibility ... The unseen lives of the NBA Challenge Guys ... Brittney Griner moving to Russian penal colony ... Sean Penn seems to live an interesting life ... Brooklyn Nets opt not to go through with Ime Udoka hire .... Nebraska approved $15 minimum wage ... Katy Perry performed at the CMAs ... Twitter launched $8 blue check program ... Georgia senate race headed for a runoff ... Stocks dropped after indecisive midterms ... Snoop Dogg biopic in the works at Universal ... Lily Collins to star in series adaptation on "The Accomplice" ... Nets promote Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach ... Rams put Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol ... Josh Allen day-to-day with elbow injury ... Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan still have beef ...
Conan O'Brien on writing "Marge vs. the Monorail" for The Simpsons.
A full breakdown of Andor Episode 10.
Final trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Foo Fighters -- "Everlong" (Acoustic)