Messi Wanted Nothing to Do With Salt Bae
Remember Salt Bae? That chef who got famous because he dramatically sprinkled salt on his food? He's still around, apparently. And somehow found his way onto the pitch on Sunday after Argentina won the World Cup Final.
Salt Bae managed to find Lionel Messi amidst the chaos of his country's victory. The superstar looked like he wanted nothing to do with the... microcelebrity? Internet celeb? I don't even know what we'd classify him as. But Messi was not interested. At all.
Never has a man looked so visibly displeased while taking a picture.
Can't blame Messi. It is the biggest day of his professional life. He has no time for pictures with random people, I'd imagine.