Memphis' Jamirah Shutes Punches Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in Handshake Line at Women's NIT
Bowling Green beat Memphis in the third round of the Women's Nationa Invinatnational Tournament on Thursday night. Elissa Brett had 15 points and six rebounds in the Falcons win. Then in the handshake line after the game a Memphis player hit her in the face.
That's Jamirah Shutes, a senior guard, in front of the line who has words with Brett before she punched her. It is unclear what happened or who started the conversation, but police are investigating.
Shutes started and scored 13 points in the loss.
Luckily, the aftermath of this incident appeared to be mostly confusion and nothing else happened.