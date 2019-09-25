The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout, Returning to Chargers

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs on a pass play during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
There were murmurs earlier today that Melvin Gordon would return to the Chargers on Thursday, and now we have pretty formal confirmation that will indeed be the case. Ian Rapoport reports:

Kudos to Branson Wright of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, who had this news well before any of the national insiders. He broke down his reporting process to The Big Lead earlier today.

The Chargers have been 1-2 in Gordon's absence. It's unclear if he is returning because the team offered more money or if he decided the holdout would not be fruitful. Gordon will be a free agent after the season.