Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout, Returning to Chargers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There were murmurs earlier today that Melvin Gordon would return to the Chargers on Thursday, and now we have pretty formal confirmation that will indeed be the case. Ian Rapoport reports:

Sources: The holdout is ending. #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is, in fact, reporting to the team tomorrow. He won’t play this week, but he is planning to be back in the fold with his teammates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2019

Kudos to Branson Wright of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, who had this news well before any of the national insiders. He broke down his reporting process to The Big Lead earlier today.

The Chargers have been 1-2 in Gordon's absence. It's unclear if he is returning because the team offered more money or if he decided the holdout would not be fruitful. Gordon will be a free agent after the season.