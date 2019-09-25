Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout, Returning to Chargers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019
There were murmurs earlier today that Melvin Gordon would return to the Chargers on Thursday, and now we have pretty formal confirmation that will indeed be the case. Ian Rapoport reports:
Kudos to Branson Wright of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, who had this news well before any of the national insiders. He broke down his reporting process to The Big Lead earlier today.
The Chargers have been 1-2 in Gordon's absence. It's unclear if he is returning because the team offered more money or if he decided the holdout would not be fruitful. Gordon will be a free agent after the season.