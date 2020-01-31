Melvin Gordon: San Diego Would Have Supported Chargers Better Than LA This Season
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 30 2020
Melvin Gordon is making the rounds at Super Bowl LIV. The impending free agent is always a good interview, and he talked to CBS Sports Network's Adam Schein on Thursday. He made at least one eye-opening statement.
Schein brought up how shocking the awful home crowds have been for the Chargers in Los Angeles and Gordon agreed. He then took it a step further. Gordon claimed that if the Chargers were in San Diego and had performed as well as they did in 2018, the stands would have been packed with Chargers fans during the 2019 season.
Check it out:
While Gordon does save himself a bit here by saying, "Rome wasn't built in a day" and that it'll take time. That said, he clearly indicates that San Diego supported the team and Los Angeles hasn't.
Frankly, at this rate it's not going to take years for the Chargers to make a dent in Los Angeles, it's going to take decades.
Gordon claims he'd like to be back with the Chargers next season, but we'll see how that plays out.