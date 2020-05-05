Mel Kiper: Justin Fields Could Be Taken Ahead of Trevor Lawrence in 2021 NFL Draft
By Ryan Phillips | May 05 2020
Mel Kiper went on First Take Tuesday and dropped a bit of a bomb. The veteran ESPN NFL draft analyst said he thinks it's possible Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be taken before Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Check out the segment:
To be fair, Kiper says he has Lawrence No. 1 on his Big Board and believes he's the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in 2021. But he doesn't think it's a done deal and that Fields has more than enough talent to overtake the Clemson kid.
This shouldn't be considered a knock on Lawrence. He's been earmarked as the potential top pick in the 2021 draft since his senior year of high school for a reason. But Fields is really good and proved that during his first year as a starter at Ohio State.
Back in late November I said Fields could surpass Lawrence as the top prospect in the 2021 draft class. So we all know what this means, Mel Kiper is stealing my content. Clearly he's a big fan of the site, sees us as ahead of the curve and wants to copy what we've done to stay relevant. I mean, that's obvious to anyone reading.
OK, now back to reality.
Fields and Lawrence will be battling for the top spot in the quarterback rankings all season and it will be a blast to watch. Both guys are fantastic and should be in for great years.