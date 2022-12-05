Roundup: Meghann Fahy Talks 'White Lotus'; Fred McGriff Elected to Hall of Fame; Bengals Top Chiefs Again
Iran shutting down morality police ... Top contenders to replace Bob Iger as Disney CEO ... OPEC+ keeps oil production cuts ... Russia says it won't comply with oil price cap ... "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" won the box office again ... "Violent Night" did surprisingly well at the box office ... Meghann Fahy talks "White Lotus" ... Original "Sesame Street" cast member Bob McGrath died ... France beat Poland at World Cup ... England beat Senegal 3-0 and will face the French ... Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season with broken foot ... Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei enters transfer portal ... Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame ... LeBron James is now sixth on all-time assists list ... Anthony Davis dropped 55 Sunday night ...
Reason for optimism after U.S. crashes out of World Cup [The Ringer]
NFL Week 13 grades [CBS Sports]
For some reason, the Kansas City Chiefs can't beat the Cincinnati Bengals [Yahoo Sports]
Deshaun Watson has a long way to go [Sports Illustrated]
Watson looked horrible against the Houston Texans [The Big Lead]
Alabama's season is getting the ending it deserves [The Athletic]
Highlights from France's 3-1 win over Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Highlights from England's dominant performance against Senegal.
Video of Deion Sanders meeting with Colorado players.
The Pogues -- "If I Should Fall From the Grace of God"