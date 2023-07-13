Roundup: Meghann Fahy Lands Emmy Nomination; LeBron James Is Returning For 21st Season; Full List of ESPYS Winners
SAG-AFTRA inches closer to a strike ... Inflation dropped to lowest mark since early 2021 ... Fox News sued over Jan. 6 conspiracy claim ... Disney extended Bob Iger's contract through 2026 ... GOP seeks to defund Ukraine war effort ... FBI director Christopher Wray testified in front of Congress ... Secrets to snagging camping spots after they've sold out ... Full list of Emmy nominations ... Aubrey Plaza scored one of 23 nominations for "The White Lotus" ... Meghann Fahy went to Wimbledon after garnering Emmy nomination ... Full list of ESPYS awards winners ... Panama beat the U.S. in penalty kicks at the Gold Cup ... LeBron James isn't retiring ... The Jets will be on "Hard Knocks" ... Anchor Steam Brewery has shut down ... Tornados hit the Chicago area ...
Winners and losers of the 2023 Emmy nominations [The Ringer]
MLB has an All-Star Game problem [Yahoo Sports]
Texas is embracing being a "target" [CBS Sports]
Anchor brewing was San Francisco [Defector]
10 most influential personalities in sports media [Sports Illustrated]
New York Yankees' uniform patch is offensive to baseball's rich history [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the USMNT's loss to Panama in the Gold Cup semifinals.
Tom Segura's full tour documentary I Came Everywhere.
The Oppenheimer cast on filming the Trinity Test, their characters and more.
Jane's Addiction -- "Been Caught Stealing"