Meghan McCain, Co-Host of 'The View,' Doesn't Know When She Will Get Her Vaccine
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22, 2021, 12:21 PM EST
Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, does not know when she will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Here she is in her own words.
"The fact I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it."
(Video from Raw Story, with the relevant comments at the 4:30-mark)
McCain is upset that she doesn't know how soon after getting the vaccine she can get back to hanging out with friends, citing the success of Israel getting more than half of their nine million citizens vaccinated. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that Israel is much, much smaller than America. McCain also thinks Dr. Fauci should be fired.
I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries that have these things in place that are doing this successfully.
It will be interesting to see how the Biden administration responds to the concerns of Meghan McCain, co-host of The View.